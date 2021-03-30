Australian blogger Celeste Barber, known for her parodies of photos and videos of world celebrities, repeated the photo of the American supermodel of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid, who was previously recognized as the most beautiful woman in the world. The publication appeared on its page in Instagram…

In the original shot, a 25-year-old supermodel poses with her hair tied up in a black lingerie set. Hadid was photographed against the backdrop of curtains, while a spotlight is directed at her face. Barber tried to imitate the image and pose of the celebrity, wrinkling her face.

The publication received more than 570 thousand likes and amused the blogger’s fans. “You always make me smile! You are incredible and simply stunning, I love your humor “,” I am dying, “” You did it again! “,” The funniest thing is that you look much more attractive than the model, “they wrote in the comments.

Earlier in March, Celeste Barber echoed Kim Kardashian’s ridiculous pose in lingerie and amused fans. In the original shot, Kardashian is captured in black lingerie from her own brand Skims. The businesswoman is on all fours, resting her hands on the seat of the chair and throwing one leg up. Barber also starred in a similar way and tried to absurdly imitate the pose of a star, bending over the chairs.