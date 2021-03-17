Australian blogger Celeste Barber, known for her parodies of photos and videos of world celebrities, repeated the picture of Ukrainian supermodel Lana Voronina. The publication appeared on its page in Instagram…

In the original shot, Voronina is captured in a black bodysuit with a cutout on the belly, partially exposing her breasts, and high-heeled shoes with an open toe. Barber, in turn, crafted a similar outfit by pairing panties and a top. She also wore socks with holes in her toes. “I’m just trying to match,” she signed the collage, which received more than 841 thousand likes.

The publication made the fans of the blogger laugh. “Why did you put up two identical photos?”, “Socks are chic”, “It’s me when I order clothes online,” “You look much better than this model,” “You made my day,” fans said.

Earlier in March, Celeste Barber echoed Kim Kardashian’s ridiculous pose in lingerie and amused fans. In the original shot, 40-year-old Kardashian is captured in black lingerie from her own brand Skims. She is wearing a bra, cycling shorts and socks. The star is on all fours, resting his hands on the seat of the chair and throwing one leg up. Barber also starred in a similar outfit and tried to absurdly imitate the pose of a celebrity, bending over the chairs.