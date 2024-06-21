Promote the necessary mechanisms to ensure compliance with the bbenefits in public safety, drinking water services, electric energy, economic and social development It is what the authorities are obliged to do for the good of a society in general that is governed in equality.

Actions that are undoubtedly those to which the municipal authorities and that to a certain extent society must return with respect and cordiality the application of these benefits to society, causing growth, without the identity of party colors. As is the claim that residents of the Costa Azul fishing camp, in the municipality of Angostura, have been making for a couple of months.

Those who point out an abandonment that is manifested by the representative of the residents, the trustee, who has pointed out an abandonment two years ago and that today they only ask to be attended to their main basic needs.