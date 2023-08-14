The Fujairah Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, affiliated to the National Elections Committee, has completed its preparations to receive members of the Electoral College of the Emirate wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023. The committee receives candidacy applications via the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the website www.uaenec .ae, or its smart application (National Elections Commission-uaenec), which is available on the “Apple Store” and “Google Play” stores, starting tomorrow, at eight in the morning, and continuing until the 18th of this August at 12 noon UAE time.

Anyone wishing to run, but was unable to submit his candidacy application through the remote candidate registration platform, can submit the candidacy application himself or through an agent on his behalf under a special power of attorney, by going to the Candidates Registration Center in the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry building – eighth floor, during the period From tomorrow to Thursday, from eight in the morning until three in the evening, and on Friday from eight in the morning until 12 in the afternoon.

The committee will receive applications for candidacy after ensuring that the required constitutional conditions are met by the candidate, and then submit them to the National Elections Committee, through the Elections Management Committee, for approval. During its recent meeting, which was chaired by Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, the committee reviewed the administrative, technical and logistical equipment necessary to implement the electoral process, and the various activities and initiatives that the committee will implement within an integrated work program, with the aim of contributing to supporting the efforts of the National Elections Committee to implement the electoral process in an optimal manner. . The Emirate of Fujairah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections determines the venues for holding seminars and meetings that the candidates will hold with members of the electoral bodies, and monitors the application of the controls and rules of electoral campaigns in the emirate, as well as submitting reports and observations regarding them to the Election Management Committee.