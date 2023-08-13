The Fujairah Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, affiliated to the National Elections Committee, has completed its preparations to receive members of the Electoral College of the Emirate wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023.

The National Elections Committee receives applications for candidacy via the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the website www.uaenec.ae, or its smart application (National Elections Committee-uaenec), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, starting on August 15th at exactly At 8 am, and will continue until August 18 at 12 noon UAE time.

Those who wish to run, but were unable to submit their candidacy application through the remote candidate registration platform, can submit the candidacy application themselves or through an agent on their behalf under a special power of attorney to go to the Candidates Registration Center in the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry building – eighth floor, during the period from 15 to August 17, 2023, from 8 am to 3 pm, and on August 18, from 8 am to 12 noon, where the Emirate of Fujairah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections will receive applications for candidacy after ensuring that the required constitutional conditions are met by the candidate, and then submit them To the National Elections Commission – through the Election Management Committee – for approval.

During its recent meeting, chaired by His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi – Chairman of the Committee – and in the presence of all its members at its headquarters in the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the committee reviewed all the administrative, technical and logistical equipment necessary to implement the electoral process, and the various activities and initiatives that the committee will implement within an integrated work program. With the aim of contributing to supporting the efforts of the National Elections Commission to implement the electoral process in an optimal manner.

The Emirate of Fujairah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections determines the venues for holding seminars and meetings that the candidates will hold with members of the electoral bodies, and monitors the application of the controls and rules of electoral campaigns in the emirate, as well as submitting reports and observations regarding them to the Election Management Committee.