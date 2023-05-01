The Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance ruled a Gulf citizen and two women, accused of a dog attack on a woman and her two children on Fujairah Beach, a fine of 10 thousand dirhams, for convicting them of possessing an animal without obtaining a license from the competent authorities, in addition to fining each of the second and third defendants 10 thousand dirhams, to accompany them. A dog without being tied to a suitable collar while walking with it, which led to compromising the safety of the body of others.

The details of the incident go back to last December, when a government hospital reported to the Fujairah police that a woman and her two children had been attacked by a dog, which caused them injuries in separate parts of their bodies, and the police were able to identify the girls who were walking with the dog, who He caused injuries to a mother and her two children, and the owner of the dog, and referred them all to the Public Prosecution.

By asking the first defendant in the record of inference and the prosecution’s investigations, he decided that his sister had told him about the incident of the dog attacking children and their mother while walking on the beach, stressing that the dog belonged to him, admitting to causing the victims’ injuries.

By asking the second defendant, she decided that she had told her brother that she would take the dog to the sea, and during that the dog took its head out of the collar, ran towards the sea, and she caught up with him, then headed towards the victim and a child and bit her.

On the question of the third defendant, she admitted that she went out with the second defendant and her sister, and at the sea the second defendant put the collar around the dog’s neck, then the third defendant grabbed the dog, but she was surprised by the dog taking its head out of the collar and running, and headed to the victims, and bit a child hard, and tried The second accused controlled the dog, but he attacked a child again.

The Public Prosecution accused all of the defendants of possessing an animal (a dog) without obtaining a license from the competent authority, while the second and third defendants were charged with causing injury by their mistake to the victims, a woman and her two children (6 years and 11 years), and this was due to their negligence, lack of precaution, and carelessness. , and not observing the laws, regulations, and regulations by leaving the dog untied while they were walking, which led to its attack on the victims, and they sustained the injuries described in the forensic medical report, and they also accompanied the dog without tying it with an appropriate collar during the walk.

The Fujairah Court of First Instance fined the first, second and third defendants 10 thousand dirhams, for possessing an animal without obtaining a license from the competent authorities, and fined the second and third defendants 10 thousand dirhams each, for taking a dog without tying it with an appropriate necklace while walking with it, and causing their mistake to prejudice the safety of the body of others. .