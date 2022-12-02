The Fujairah Committee for the celebrations of the fifty-first Union Day of the State organized a national celebration in the Al-Haniyah region, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi and a large gathering of the region’s residents and visitors.

The celebrations – which were organized in Al-Haniyah Stadium – included a barza in which a number of poets participated with their patriotic poems, an exhibition of productive families, and heritage performances by the region’s schools.

The Al-Habban and Al-Razfa teams also performed to the tunes of popular songs, which entertained the audience, amid feelings of joy and pride on the occasion.