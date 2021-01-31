The Fujairah Court of Appeal acquitted a person of Arab nationality of two charges of indecent assault on the display of an Asian employee for coercion, and insulting her modesty, by word and deed, through WhatsApp.

The victim said in previous sessions that she works with the accused in one place, by virtue of being the head of the direct department on her, but he began to curry favor with her and touch her body with the intention of joking, and he asked her to touch her hand, so she enabled him to do that, and when she refused his request to meet with her in a hotel room He hit her, which prompted her to notify her direct manager at work without opening a police report for fear of losing her job or aggravating the problems.

For his part, the accused denied the charges against him, and his lawyer presented pleadings, in which he sought innocence of the two charges against him, stating that the judicial investigation is to be conducted to prove the crimes or not, and the accused denied the two charges at all stages of the investigation and then before the court.

He pointed out that the case papers were devoid of definitive legal evidence proving that the accused committed an act of coercion by showing the victim to her, touching places of chastity in them, and that he had exposed her in a way that violated her modesty by saying, and using “WhatsApp”.

He emphasized that the statements of the victim during the investigations alone are not sufficient to establish the conviction of the accused, without there being evidence to prove the accusation attributed to the accused, especially since the statements of the victim were contradictory.

The criminal court ruled the defendant’s innocence of the two charges attributed to him, and the civil lawsuit was rejected, but the Public Prosecution appealed the acquittal ruling and referred the case file to the Court of Appeal to consider the case file.





