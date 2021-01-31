The Fujairah Court of Appeal acquitted a person of Arab nationality of two charges of indecent assault on the display of an Asian employee for coercion, and insulting her modesty, by word and deed, through WhatsApp.

In previous sessions, the victim said that she worked with the accused in one place, and he began to curry favor with her and touch her body with the intent to joke, and she refused his request to meet her in a hotel, and he hit her, which prompted her to inform her manager at work without opening a police report for fear of losing her job.

For his part, the accused denied the charges against him, and the defendant’s lawyer pointed out that the case papers lacked definitive legal evidence proving that the accused had coerced the victim, and that he had exposed her in a way that violated her modesty by saying, and using WhatsApp.

He stressed that the statements of the victim in the investigations are not sufficient by themselves to establish the conviction of the accused, without there being evidence to prove the accusation attributed to the accused, especially since the statements of the victim were contradictory.

While the criminal court ruled the innocence of the accused and rejected the civil lawsuit, but the Public Prosecution appealed the acquittal ruling, and referred the case file to the Court of Appeal for consideration.





