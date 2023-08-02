Mirza Gacanin, in a screenshot of a video broadcast on social networks. social media

The beach area of ​​Alicante, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city, was the hiding place chosen by the Bosnian fugitive Mirza Gacanin to flee from the pursuit of the police. With two international arrest warrants, one from his country and the other from the Netherlands, the National Police took advantage of the visit of Gacanin’s children to capture him, on July 3, in the middle of the street. The Bosnian courts claim him in an International Arrest Warrant (OID) for belonging to an organized criminal group linked to drug and arms trafficking, punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.

More information

The Dutch, whose authorities issued a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE), were looking for him for alleged drug money laundering, a crime that carries a maximum of eight years in prison. After the arrest, coordinated by agents of the Alicante Organized Crime and Drug Unit (Udyco), Gacanin was placed at the disposal of the Central Investigating Court of the National Court, which will decide whether to proceed with his extradition.

The cooperation between different European police forces put the agents on the trail of the possible presence of Gacanin in Alicante. As soon as they received the tip that the fugitive’s children had tickets for a flight between Eindhoven (The Netherlands) and the Miguel Hernández airport (Alicante) on July 3, they began to pull the strings.

Sources close to the case point out that Udyco organized a device at the airport where they waited for the departure of Gacanin’s family, who were picked up by an associate of the fugitive, “visibly nervous”, say the investigators. They got into a vehicle with which the friend drove “against surveillance”, the police term that designates the maneuvers that try to mislead any pursuer. But they did not succeed. The monitoring ended on Enric Valor street, close to the location of Gacanin’s home. Between large tree-lined boulevards and a stone’s throw from one of the most select beaches in the city, the coves of Cabo de las Huertas, the fugitive was waiting for his family inside his car. he was alone. When the partner left the children on the street and went to warn him, the agents fell on him by surprise.

The Bosnian OID, to which EL PAÍS has had access, points out that Gacanin belongs to a criminal organization with multiple connections to other gangs and whose purpose was to profit illegally. According to this document, the detainee and one of his associates made decisions, ordered the commission of crimes that they designed and planned with other members of the group. They also “supervised and controlled the actions and decided how the illegal profits obtained were distributed” by the organization. In the year 2020, the international order continues, both organized “an unauthorized international transportation of narcotics as cannabis sativa [marihuana]cocaine and heroin for subsequent sale”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The detainee is the blood uncle of Edin Gacanin, one of the most wanted drug traffickers on the planet, who was arrested in November 2022 in Dubai and whose criminal gang is responsible for shipping large tonnages of drugs from South America to Europe. His link is suspected with the shipment of six tons of cocaine camouflaged in a load of Colombian bananas that the Civil Guard seized in 2017 in Algeciras (Cádiz), one of the largest drug caches seized in Spain to date.

The Bosnian authorities also indicate that the arrested man and his partner used applications designed to encrypt communications to specify the time, place and mode of transport of drug shipments from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Croatia and from Slovenia to the Netherlands. Likewise, they “instructed the members of the group” in the loading, transportation, and delivery of drugs, weapons, and military equipment, and even illegal migrants through apparently legal channels. According to investigators, the drug traveled throughout the continent. The weapons, from Slovenia to Bosnia, the Netherlands and Germany. The migrants were picked up in Serbia and transferred to Croatia via an itinerary that crossed Bosnia.

At the age of 44, Gacanin seemed to be picking up the baton from the criminal gangs made up of Serbian, Albanian, Croatian, Montenegrin, Bosnian and Macedonian citizens who took advantage of the surplus arms from the Balkan war to traffic across Europe and find refuge in the Spanish coast, from Catalonia to Andalusia, as the National Police has repeatedly been able to document.

The Dutch OEDE adds one more crime to Gacanin’s resume: in 2020 he was arrested along with his wife for the alleged crime of money laundering from the illegal activities of the criminal group to which he belongs. According to investigations by agents in the Netherlands, the couple, apparently with no known legal income, owned several properties throughout the country, purchased with alleged loans sent from different international accounts, and entered up to 2.4 million euros “from the commission of crimes”, affirm police sources.