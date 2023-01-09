The staircase of the apartment block where a woman fatally poisoned her husband and subsequently committed suicide. / PS

PS Monday, January 9, 2023, 16:22



The woman who committed suicide a week ago after allegedly murdering her husband at her home in Fuenlabrada killed him with a cocktail of drugs, sources from the investigation have informed Europa Press.

The preliminary report of the autopsy carried out on Clemente’s corpse already determined a few days ago that he did not die of poisoning by ingesting bleach or ammonia, which was the main hypothesis of the investigation up to now. In the autopsy, no signs of burns or attacks by toxic cleaning products such as bleach or ammonia were found, which were the canisters that were found near the victim on Monday at his house in Fuenlabrada.

The toxicological report has concluded that the cause of the strong was an overdose of pills, some of them prescribed to the wife Rosa, who suffered from psychological problems.

Group V of the Madrid National Police has also analyzed a farewell letter in which the woman explained that she needed to take her own life and could not leave her husband alone. In fact, she would have already harmed herself on other occasions, according to the same sources.