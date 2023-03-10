The confusion surrounding fuel prices in the country has not yet been completely overcome. After the arm-wrestling for the reencumbrance, which represented a resounding and important victory for the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, a long discussion about the tariff readjustment policy begins now. Petrobras, in the figure of the new president, Jean Paul Prates, has already warned that changes will occur in the so-called parity regime with international oscillations. For him, the so-called Import Price Parity (IPP) is merely an “abstraction”. In his view, the state-owned oil company should indeed seek competitive prices, but according to the references it deems most appropriate and not just linked to the product’s import price. A set of parameters may be the way forward, according to Prates, avoiding what he considers the “dogma” of moods in other markets. The list of alternatives to be adopted ranges from a “transversal policy”, with several variants, to a fixed mechanism for monitoring strategic stocks or even readjustments based on the internal management of the usual supply and demand. Technicians from Finance, Mines and Energy and other offices will be immersed in the discussion that decisively affects countless sectors and has a direct impact on the basic basket of Brazilians. Fuels are, as we know, a theme that galvanizes unbridled passions and violent protests from categories, among them truck drivers. In Planalto, President Lula himself has preached, as a campaign promise, a way to “Brazilize” fuel prices. What that means is still a complete unknown. While the impasse prevails, another point of friction appears in the composition of the names of the company’s board of directors. There is latent discontent behind the scenes with so-called political appointments. Some of those chosen by Minister Alexandre Silveira, of Mines and Energy, would be linked to “Bolsonarism” and, according to PT leaders, closely linked to the financial market and in favor of privatizations (an agenda that the party abhors). Silveira had pointed out six names in conversation with Lula and Prates and each of them would have the same profile, according to critics. Petrobras is not just the jewel in the crown when it comes to the profits and good results it makes possible for the State. It is also the touchstone of the current president’s management, which should also pass the negotiations for the monumental fiscal gap left by the previous administration on the basis of the tariff populism that it set up to win the elections. It was also on Petrobras that the biggest scandal of recent times fell, with a propinoduct that drained the company’s coffers and Brazil as a whole in billions of reais. This stain ends up generating great expectations about the strategy and the paths that will be traced from now on in the conduct of its prices, investments and the formation of the team responsible for the state-owned company. Complaints of all kinds and a war of intrigues became the norm. Even on the delicate topic of dividends. It remains to be seen what image of Petrobras the current government will leave as a legacy.

Carlos Jose Marques

editorial director

