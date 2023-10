01:35 A sign reading “There is no naphtha (gasoline) or diesel” at a gas station during fuel shortages in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 30, 2023. REUTERS – TOMAS CUESTA

Argentina faces a fuel shortage, a situation that the Government explains by an unusual increase in demand; however, experts point out other factors such as a deficit in imports. The Minister of Economy and presidential candidate Sergio Massa said that he hopes that the situation will normalize in the coming hours.