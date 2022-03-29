EP Murcia Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 5:44 p.m.



Technicians from the Ministry of Finance (Gestha) calculate that the fuel reduction between April and June for all citizens proposed by the Government within the plan to respond to the impact of the war in Ukraine will have a greater impact in the Region of Murcia than 73 million euros (55 million for the State and 18 for the oil companies). The communities where it will be most noticeable will be Andalusia, with 307 million euros, and Catalonia, with a total cost of 292 million.

The measure consists of a bonus of a minimum of 20 cents per liter of fuel to all citizens, not just carriers. The Government will apply a reduction of 15 cents and the oil companies, a minimum of 5 cents. According to the latest calculations made by the Treasury technicians on the distribution of costs between April and June of the discount of 20 cents per liter of fuel, according to the consumption statistics of the Strategic Reserves of Petroleum Products Corporation (CORE), this The reduction will cost the State 1,420 million euros and 473.63 million for the oil companies.

Specifically, Andalusia will have a greater impact with 307 million euros (230 million for the State and 76 million for the oil companies), followed by Catalonia, with a total cost of 292 million (219 million for the State and 73 million for the oil companies). ).