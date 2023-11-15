An examination of samples of fuel and technical fluids from an Airbus A320 aircraft of Ural Airlines, which made an emergency landing in a field in the Novosibirsk region, showed that they met the requirements. This was reported on Wednesday, November 15, by the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

“According to expert opinions, the fuel and technical fluids seized during the inspection of the scene of the incident on September 12, 2023 met the requirements,” they reported TASS in the department.

The department also clarified that the investigation did not bring charges against the pilots of the plane; they were questioned as witnesses.

The investigation of the Federal Air Transport Agency into the incident has been resumed, the Investigative Committee added.

The plane made an emergency landing in a field on the morning of September 12. The crew of an Airbus A320 flying from Sochi to Omsk sounded an alarm. Judging by the recording of the pilots’ conversations, which appeared at the disposal of Izvestia, one of them reported a loss of hydraulics before making an emergency landing.

There were more than 165 people on board the liner, including crew members. Five passengers sought medical attention. Two victims diagnosed with bruise were sent for x-rays.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).