Being special depends on who looks at you. Florestan.

According to Luis Estrada, director of Spin, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sent us to hell 16 times throughout his government.

That word comes from the ships of the Middle Ages that had a basket at the top of the mainmast to which the sailors were sent to see storms, enemy ships and obstacles from a distance, and that exposed them for hours to the cold, the rain and the sun. They called that bucket hell, it was a punishment. They sent me to hell, they complained, and today they continue to dispatch us at that point and rudely.

Based on the methodology of the Spin agency, this President of the Republic has repeatedly sent us to hell, once every three months of the almost 54 months he has been in government.

The hell, for him, apparently, is our manifest destiny.

I remember when he refused to visit the collapse of Metro Line 12, on May 3, 2021, and meet with the bereaved and injured because he said it was not his style, he sent us to the basket on the mainmast of those ships.

The most recent referral was this Sunday from Sonora, when he declared that the importation of Cuban doctors has conservatives very angry. Well, you know? Let them go to hell!

I only point out, President, that consigning us to hell is the traditional way of sending us, here, to hell, same location, another name.

But don’t send us by decree to hell, a destiny that already seems manifest in the glorious times of 4-T.

PATCHWORK

1. FIGURES.-. Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Federal Public Security said yesterday that intentional homicides have been reduced 17.1 percent from the highest peak in the first quarter of 2019, with 94 daily, then in 2020, 97 and in 2021, 94. She said that so far in 2022 there are 82. What he did not mention is that yesterday the sum of these intentional homicides so far in the government of President López Obrador totaled 121 thousand 141;

2. BARGAIN.- In the matter of minimizing, last week in the morning, the undersecretary of public security of the federal government, Ricardo Mejía, affirmed that it was false that from January to May they had murdered eleven journalists, which were nine, as if that were a mitigating factor. And it is that this is how they continue in the 4-T, in their exercise of underestimating what is intolerable; Y

3. STORM.- Tomorrow marks one year since the United States Federal Aviation Administration, FAA for its acronym in English, downgraded Mexican services to category one to two air navigation. So it was said that in five months, October, it would be resolved, then in three, January; later, that in another three, March, and yesterday that the FAA postponed its visit to Mexico scheduled for Thursday. I insist that the disorder is not in heaven, it is in the earthly inability of the Mexican government to solve it.

See you tomorrow, but in private.