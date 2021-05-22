Information about taxes on the territory of Russia will be presented in an accessible form in textbooks for schoolchildren. This was announced on Saturday, May 22, by the head of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of the Russian Federation, Daniil Egorov, during a speech at the New Knowledge marathon, which was broadcast on Youtube…

“First, we are now preparing a book (it will be – Ed.) Just about taxes, and it will soon be released, naturally, in the Internet format too,” said Yegorov, speaking about the availability of materials on taxes for schoolchildren and students.

As specified in the Federal Tax Service, the textbook will be intended for students in grades 10 and 11. It will contain information about the Russian tax system and legislation in this area, writes TASS…

The day before, on May 21, the FTS shared data, according to which the number of Russians who applied for tax deduction in January 2021 amounted to more than 4.9 million people. The average deduction amount is 376.4 thousand rubles, and in aggregate, the deductions were issued in the amount of over 1.8 billion rubles.

The New Knowledge Marathon started on May 20 and was held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Sochi, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad. The forum program included more than 100 discussions, lectures, open lessons and master classes.

One of the speakers was the American billionaire, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk. In particular, he said that the company is considering Russia as one of the possible locations for the location of Tesla electric vehicle factories.