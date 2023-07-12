Yesterday has been quite important for Xbox and Microsoftsince it has been approved that they can make the purchase of Activision Blizzardthis after the FTC was prolonging in favor of the expiration of the time for the transaction. And although at the moment they must deal with the CMAIt seems that it will not be the last obstacle to jump.

According to reports, the United States Federal Trade Commission is considering filing an appeal against the victory in courts of Microsoft. Since they are in favor of the fact that the ground is not yet sufficiently prepared to make the acquisition, and they want it not to take place before the deadline to clarify details.

This was mentioned by the company spokesperson:

We are disappointed with this result given the clear threat this merger poses to open up competition in cloud gaming, subscription services and consoles. In the coming days we will announce our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers.

It is worth mentioning that for these moments Microsoft is trying to change the agreement so that the competition authority is convinced to give its approval regarding the purchase. However, to this day they continue to deliver a resounding no for the company, so in the following days we will see if they ended up giving their thumbs up.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Now that the closure is near, it seems that they want to put all possible potholes in Microsoft. However, the deadline is near, so they may not have enough time to argue against it.