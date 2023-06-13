The latest chapter in the saga of the attempted Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard It has developed. CNBC reports that the Federal Trade Commission will file a restraining order today, June 12, to try to stop the deal before its July 18 deadline.

This would be the FTC’s latest action against the settlement, following the government group’s lawsuit against Microsoft by the end of 2022. A spokesperson for Microsoft he told CNBC that a restraining order would be good because it would help speed up the process.

This is because the FTC, as part of its original lawsuit preceding a potential restraining order, is seeking to have its own administrative law judge make a decision on the case. That process is not scheduled to begin until August. Microsoft believes in your case (of course), so it makes sense that the firm would want the legal process to move faster.

“We welcome the opportunity to present our case in federal court. We believe that speeding up the legal process in the United States will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market,” said the president of MicrosoftBrad Smith, in a statement.

In the UK, the CMA blocked the merger and both Microsoft as Activision Blizzard they are appealing Meanwhile, the European Union has said the deal can go ahead.

The FTC, in its December 2022 lawsuit, said that Activision Blizzard it normally releases its games on a variety of devices, but cautioned “that could change if the deal is allowed.”

“With the control of the successful franchises of Activision, Microsoft would have the means and the motive to harm competition by manipulating the prices of Activisiondegrading the quality of games or player experience on rival gaming consoles and services, changing the terms and scheduling of access to content on Activisionor by withholding competitors’ content entirely, which would cause harm to consumers,” the FTC said.

For his part, Microsoft has said that he will keep call of duty in PlayStation if you are allowed to buy Activision Blizzard because the game makes a lot of money on the console sony and it would be bad business to remove it. Microsoft has also said that it will not downgrade the quality of games for titles released on platforms other than Xbox if the deal is allowed to go forward.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: How long do you think this will last? I believe that money always wins and that Microsoft will end up buying Activision Blizzard, and what I want to see is if when it does, it will be able to exploit the company or if the same thing will happen as when it bought Rare… and Bethesda