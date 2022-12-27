In what appears to be a direct answer to Microsoft on the acquisition of Activisionthe current president of theFTC, Lina Khanpublished an article in the Wall Street Journal stating that the institution plans to just look at the lawdisregarding any social or political commitments promised by companies to promote their position on a takeover.

“Corporations sometimes try to get the FTC to stop blocking an illegal deal by making pledges on the EGS front or by promising to use their power for whatever they see as the greater good,” Lina Khan said. EGS means, in financial jargon, the criteria that fall within the scope “Environmental, Social and Governance”i.e. a set of standards that should regulate the company’s behavior in terms of social rights, the environment and the general policy.

According to Khan, many times companies try to push these things publicly to try to pass proposed acquisitions, but this would not attack with the FTC, which look only to the law of operations. “The antitrust laws they don’t allow us to overlook the illegal elements of acquisitions just because companies promise certain social benefits,” Khan said. competitiveness in exchange for unrelated benefits”.

Microsoft is not mentioned in Khan’s article, but it’s easy to see a reference to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard as well in the words of the FTC chairwoman, who reportedly reportedly has no intention of considering anything beyond the purely legal field in reference to antitrust. This means that, regardless of the commitments expressed by Microsoft for the possible improvement of the conditions of the workers and the situation of Activision Blizzard in general, the FTC will only look at the technical aspects of the acquisition related to the competition.

This seems to undermine the support for the takeover announced by various workers’ unions, for example, or any other effect of the operation that has nothing to do with market equilibrium. Obviously, it remains to be seen whether the acquisition of Activision Blizzard actually has the characteristics of illegality, but the legal proceedings currently underway will shed light on this.