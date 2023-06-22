The number of thefts in UK grocery stores has reached the highest level in the last 10 years amid rising costs of living. On Wednesday, June 21, the newspaper reported Financial Times with reference to data from the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

“More than 1.1 million cases of theft were noted in 2022 compared to 970 thousand a year earlier, the highest figure in a decade was reached,” the material says.

The article notes that meat, alcoholic beverages and confectionery are most often stolen. According to an ACS survey of about 48,000 members, almost 80% of respondents attributed the surge in thefts to rising costs of living. Most store employees also noted that they had experienced abuse from shoppers in the past year.

Stores have taken steps to prevent theft, according to the newspaper. They began to put fewer products on the shelves and attach safety labels to products, in particular meats, cheeses and butter.

Earlier, on May 31, INN Poland columnist Konrad Bagiński spoke about the increasing cases of shoplifting in Poland. All the shopkeepers he spoke to saw an increase in theft, he said. They claim they are losing two categories of food: either the really cheap ones that people steal out of poverty, or the expensive ones that thieves can’t afford anyway.

According to a January 25 European Commission (EC) report, consumer food prices in the European Union (EU) rose significantly in 2022. It claims that only bread and cereals have risen in price by 19.8% compared to December 2021. Prices for milk, cheese and eggs increased by 27.8%, for meat – by 17.0%.

Europe is facing inflation at record levels in decades amid an energy crisis fueled in large part by sanctions against Russia.