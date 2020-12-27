More than a million Russian pensioners were included in the database of bailiffs due to loan debts. About this on Sunday, December 27, TASS reported in the press service of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) of the Russian Federation.

As noted in the service, as of November 1 of this year, there were about 7.8 million enforcement proceedings on the collection of debt from debtors – individuals in favor of credit institutions.

The share of such proceedings in relation to debtors-women and debtors-men is approximately the same – about 50%.

At the same time, “debtors have reached retirement age in 1.3 million enforcement proceedings (they account for 17% or every sixth unfinished enforcement proceedings to collect credit debts),” the FSSP added.

In total, bailiffs for 10 months of 2020 collected 111.3 billion rubles from all debtors – individuals, in favor of credit institutions.

As reported to Izvestia in the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) on December 11, in the first 10 months of this year, 11.7 million cases were considered on the collection of debts from individuals in favor of credit organizations.

Last year there were 2.1 million fewer of them. The bailiffs database includes only the “bad” debts collected by force by a court decision.

