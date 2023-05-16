The FSB has developed an instruction on searches of houses and cars of citizens of the Russian Federation without a court decision

The FSB of Russia has developed an instruction on conducting a search of a private house, apartment or transport of a citizen without a court order upon receipt of information about the preparation of a crime that threatens national security. The draft order on the approval of the relevant document is published on portal draft normative legal acts.

The instruction lists cases in which FSB officers can “conduct an examination that limits the constitutional right of citizens to the inviolability of their homes.” In urgent circumstances, within 24 hours, the special services must notify the court of the searches without fail. And permission for the examination is given by the head of the security agency – the first deputy director of the FSB, the head of the department or department, their deputies or heads of territorial security agencies. This decision is presented to the owner or tenant of the dwelling where the search is being carried out.

The instruction gives the FSB officers the right to seize suspicious documents, objects and materials, film them with a video camera and involve witnesses.

The adoption of such a document will help protect citizens from the arbitrariness of the security forces, said “Parliamentary newspaper” First Deputy Chairman of the Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Ernest Valeev.