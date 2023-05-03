The FSB prevented an assassination attempt by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the head of the Crimea Aksyonov

Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia stopped activities of agents of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who planned to commit several sabotage and terrorist attacks in Crimea.

In particular, members of the intelligence network planned assassination attempts on the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, chairman of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Mayor of Yalta, Yanina Pavlenko. In addition, according to the intelligence service, the targets of the saboteurs were the objects of the transport infrastructure of the peninsula.

Related materials:

As noted in the FSB, the direct organizer of the terrorist attacks and the coordinator of the assassination attempts on Crimean officials is a longtime associate of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov, 47-year-old officer of the active military intelligence reserve Roman Mashovets, who since 2020 has been the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

FSB operatives detained seven Ukrainian agents

According to the FSB, the secret agent group of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which operated in Crimea, included citizens of Russia and Ukraine – 56-year-old Viktor Podvalny, 37-year-old Alexander Litvinenko, 35-year-old Sergey Krivoshein, 52-year-old Konstantin Evmenenko, 51- year-old Igor Zorin and 39-year-old Sergei Voinarovsky.

See also The Ministry of Health withdraws batches of infant formula for possible contamination with bacteria All agents were detained by Russian FSB operatives

The detainees planned terrorist attacks, followed officials with the use of special technical means and bought firearms. In addition, a certain Petranov, a 44-year-old citizen of Ukraine and Bulgaria, turned out to be in the hands of the operatives. According to the intelligence service, he was involved in the delivery of weapons to Russia.

The detainees found bombs and detonators

During the searches, the detainees were found five ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IEDs), made according to the type of shaped charge and concentrated charges, six kilograms of British-made plastic explosives, as well as army-style electric detonators.

In addition, radio-controlled fuses for triggering explosive devices, trackers for surveillance, as well as means of communication for secret communication with curators from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were found.

In the course of operational work, the FSB found a channel for smuggling explosives

In the course of the operational work of the security agencies, it was possible to identify an international channel for smuggling weapons from Bulgaria to Russia, organized by the Ukrainian special services. Explosives and components of explosive devices disguised as household electric stoves went along the route passing through the territories of Turkey and Georgia.

It was their Ukrainian agents who were going to use in preparation for the assassination attempts. In Bulgaria, the shipment of components of explosive devices to Russia was organized by 49-year-old Ukrainian Marina Matushchak. Then the citizens of Ukraine, 39-year-old Denis Smirnov and 28-year-old Vladislav Sarafinchan, handed over the cargo to agent Petranov.

Electric stoves with components of explosive devices were delivered to Russia by road, and then transported to the places of preparation of terrorist attacks by transport companies “SDEK” and “Vozovoz”

Moreover, the cargo was sent to Russia by the Russians, who were used by the Ukrainian special services “in the dark”. The senders were connected by commercial relations with a Bulgarian company headed by Marina Matuschak.

The investigation found that the same explosives seized from Ukrainian agents were used to blow up railway lines in Crimea on February 23. All the detainees are already confessing to cooperation with the military intelligence of Ukraine in order to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia.

See also Carme Artigas: "Spain is against a moratorium on the development of artificial intelligence" Measures to investigate and document the criminal activities of the detainees continue from the message of the FSB of Russia

The head of the Crimea Aksyonov commented on the operation of the FSB

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the attempt on the leadership of the republic and terrorist attacks on infrastructure facilities were prepared by the same group of Ukrainian special services that blew up the railway tracks in the Bakhchisarai region. According to Aksyonov, he has no doubts that the masterminds of the crimes are located in Kyiv.

Our special services work clearly, professionally and efficiently. And we will definitely find customers and punish Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksenov

Aksyonov also expressed gratitude to the FSB and confirmed that those suspected of plotting terrorist attacks had been detained.