RIA Novosti: FSB defeated an elite group of saboteurs of the Ukrainian SBU, GUR and SSO

Employees of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard destroyed a group of Ukrainian saboteurs who entered the territory of the Bryansk region. This is reported TASS.

As a result of the battle, two saboteurs were eliminated and five more were detained. Each of them had machine guns, explosive devices, grenades. The sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) consisted of regular employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Special Operations Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the FSB, the saboteurs intended to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks on military and energy infrastructure facilities.