The FSB detained 12 people for intending to commit 7 terrorist attacks in the Urals

FSB officers have stopped seven terrorist attacks on transport infrastructure facilities in the Sverdlovsk region since the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine. This was reported by the official representative of the regional department of the department Alina Kazantseva “Vesti-Ural”.

According to her, 12 people were detained: they are charged with articles 205 (“Terrorist attack”) and 205.1 (“Assistance in carrying out terrorist activities”). Among them are adherents of radical groups, people with criminal records, and the unemployed.

The FSB established that the defendants in the case were persuaded to commit terrorist attacks by curators from the Ukrainian special services and armed forces through social networks and instant messengers. Encroachments on infrastructure facilities were planned with the aim of disrupting the transportation of Russian military equipment and against the authorities.