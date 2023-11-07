FSB: the leader of the Moscow ISIS cell received 22 years in prison

The leader of the Moscow cell of the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS), banned in Russia, named Sattorov, received 22 years in prison for a number of crimes. About it TASS reported the press service of the Russian FSB department for Moscow and the region.

The convict will spend the first eight years in prison, and then will be transferred to a maximum security colony. The court also fined him 800 thousand rubles. Sattorov was found guilty of terrorist activities, banditry, illegal weapons trafficking and attempted murder.

According to the FSB, the cell included seven active members who swore allegiance to IS and professed radical Islam. They formed the “Dmitrov jamaat” and, under the leadership of the leader, carried out armed attacks on collectors, stealing 100 million rubles. Members of the cell sent part of the stolen funds to Syria to support IS militants.

Sattorov’s accomplices are still being tried.