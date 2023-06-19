The Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday, June 17, published a video with detainees who planned to commit a terrorist attack against the leadership of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region.

The perpetrator of the sabotage and terrorist act said that at the beginning of this year, a woman named Alexandra from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wrote to him on a social network and offered to provide assistance in the interests of the country. He was instructed to eliminate the representative of the Berdyansk State Administration by blowing him up in the car.

The man carried out the assembly of the transferred components for explosives himself.

An accomplice of the Ukrainian special services, who handed him explosive components in cans, told the FSB that she left the package in a trash can near a grocery store. She sent a photo of the location of the hiding place to Alexandra on social networks.

The fact that the FSB officers prevented an attempt by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks against the leadership of the administration of the Zaporozhye region and law enforcement officers of the Russian Federation became known earlier that day.

The internal affairs bodies of the region initiated criminal cases against the detainee under Part 2 of Art. 205 (“terrorist act”) and Part 2 of Art. 222.1 (“illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of explosives or explosive devices”) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

The perpetrator was identified, as well as an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate, who supervised the activities of the accomplices he recruited from among the residents of the Kherson region. The accomplice was detained, the means of committing crimes were seized.