FSB: preliminary 40 people died in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

As a result of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, according to preliminary data, 40 people were killed. This is reported by REN TV with reference to the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia.

More than 100 people were injured.

A group of unknown people in camouflage opened fire on visitors to Crocus City Hall on the evening of March 22. The Siren plan was introduced in the capital.

Later it became known about a car bomb in the parking lot of the concert hall. He was cordoned off.