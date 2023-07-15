The FSB, together with the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, prevented the murders of Margarita Simonyan and Ksenia Sobchak

Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia prevented the murders of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the RT television channel and the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency, and journalist Ksenia Sobchak. This was announced on Saturday, July 15, at the Center for Public Relations (CSP) of the special services.

At the FSB CSP notedthat the murders were prevented in the course of joint work with the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The murders were prepared by neo-Nazis ordered by the SBU

According to the FSB of Russia, high-profile crimes, the victims of which were supposed to be Margarita Simonyan and Ksenia Sobchak, were prepared by the Ukrainian special services. At the same time, members of the neo-Nazi group “Paragraph-88” conducted intelligence at the addresses of work and residence of Simonyan and Sobchak.

The FSB noted that during the investigation, members of Paragraph-88 confirmed the preparation of assassination attempts on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). At the same time, they were promised a reward of 1.5 million rubles for each crime.

The detainees seized a machine gun and knives

In the course of investigative actions, a Kalashnikov assault rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition, knives, brass knuckles, rubber truncheons and handcuffs were confiscated from the detained members of Paragraph-88. Also seized were chevrons and flags with Nazi symbols, Nazi literature, communications equipment and computers with information confirming the criminal intentions of the suspects.

Currently, employees of the ICR are planning to initiate criminal cases with extremist and terrorist overtones against the detainees.

Margarita Simonyan commented on the FSB operation

The editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Margarita Simonyan, reacted to information that the Russian FSB prevented attempts on her and journalist Ksenia Sobchak.