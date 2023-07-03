FSB announced the prevention of an assassination attempt organized by the SBU on the head of the Crimea Aksyonov

Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia prevented an assassination attempt on the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. This was announced on Monday, July 3, at the Center for Public Relations (DSP) of the special services.

According to the TsOS FSB, the attempt was prepared by a 34-year-old Russian recruited by the Ukrainian special services. His name is not called. The attacker was detained while trying to pick up an explosive device from the cache. A case was opened against him for an attempted terrorist attack and the illegal acquisition of explosives.

FSB showed the detention of the alleged terrorist

The FSB published a record of the detention of an alleged terrorist who was preparing an assassination attempt on the head of the Crimea, Aksyonov. The footage shows a man in a tracksuit walking down the street. At this time, security forces in camouflage run out of the car, lay it on the ground and put on handcuffs.

The video also shows an explosive device that the person involved was going to pick up from the cache. The detainee said that in December 2022 he was recruited by a curator from the Security Service of Ukraine and received the call sign Karate.

After that, the Russian went to Ukraine, where he was trained in mine blasting and reconnaissance and subversive activities.

After the saboteur was given the task to come to Simferopol, rent an apartment, buy a phone and get a job. At the right time, he needed to install explosives on the car in order to later use Sergei Aksenov to blow up the motorcade.

Sergei Aksenov reacted to the message about the assassination attempt

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, expressed confidence that those who ordered the assassination attempt on him would be identified and punished – he wrote about this in Telegram. Aksyonov also thanked the security forces for preventing the assassination attempt and noted the efficient and effective work of the employees.

FSB prevented the second assassination attempt on the head of the Crimea

The current assassination attempt on Sergei Aksyonov, prevented by the Russian FSB, is the second in a row. Exactly two months ago, on May 3, intelligence officers stopped the activities of agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who were planning to commit several sabotage and terrorist attacks in Crimea.

In particular, members of the intelligence network planned assassination attempts on the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, chairman of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Mayor of Yalta, Yanina Pavlenko. In addition, according to the intelligence service, the targets of the saboteurs were the transport infrastructure of the peninsula.

