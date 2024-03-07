The FSB stopped a terrorist attack in Karelia on instructions from the SBU with the participation of a citizen of Belarus

FSB officers managed to prevent a terrorist attack in one of the administrative buildings of the Republic of Karelia on Thursday, March 7. It was planned to be carried out by a Belarusian citizen born in 1974 on instructions from the Ukrainian special services.

Acting on the instructions of the curators, the object removed weapons and an improvised explosive device from a cache previously equipped for it with the aim of blowing up one of the administrative buildings of the city of Olonets FSB press service

The terrorist was wanted in Belarus because of insulting Lukashenko

The attacker was a member of the nationalist formation “Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment” banned in Belarus and had been on the interstate wanted list since September 2022.

He was accused under criminal article 368 for insulting the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. He had been in Russia since March, preparing to carry out a terrorist attack – he received such an assignment from his handlers on Telegram.

The Belarusian was tracked down the day before in the forest near the village of Tuksa, where he was hiding an explosive device.

The liquidation of the terrorist was caught on video

The FSB released an operational video of an attempt to detain Nikolai Alekseev, who was preparing a terrorist attack in Karelia.

In the footage, special forces soldiers block a suspect in an abandoned building. The criminal refuses to surrender, opening fire with a firearm, after which the security forces eliminate him on the spot. Next, the bomb technician lays out the bomb components. A criminal case has been opened. A ready-to-use improvised explosive device (IED), a Makarov pistol and ammunition were seized from the terrorist.

Earlier, the SBU tried to organize a terrorist attack against the head of Crimea

In early February, the FSB in Simferopol prevented a terrorist attack against the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, which was attempted by three Russians recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The curators gave them the task of blowing up a motorcade of two cars. During the arrest, an explosive device made from a German anti-tank mine was seized from the defendants. At the same time, this is not the first time that an attempt on Aksenov’s life was organized on instructions from the SBU.

Related materials:

At the end of February, special services prevented a terrorist attack that was being prepared on the instructions of the SBU against a politician in the Zaporozhye region, whose name was not disclosed. The criminal pretended to be disabled, pretended to fall near the car, and at that time attached an explosive device under the car, after which he stood up and walked, limping, further. During his arrest he was liquidated.

Later, in early March, at the Dzhankoy checkpoint at the entrance to Crimea, FSB officers discovered an IED under the bottom of a car. The driver was a law enforcement officer from the Kherson region. The device itself was made from foreign-made components supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries.