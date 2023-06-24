Putin reported on the criminal case of an attempted rebellion by the head of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin

The FSB opened a case of armed rebellion against businessman and founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. This happened after he accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of a missile attack on the rear camp of Wagner PMC fighters. The military department called Prigozhin’s statement a provocation.

How it all started

On the evening of June 23, a Telegram channel close to Wagner PMC published a video showing the aftermath of an alleged shelling, which, according to Prigozhin, “killed a huge number of fighters.”

A few minutes later, voice messages began to appear on Prigozhin’s Telegram channel, in one of which he threatened to “deal with the Ministry of Defense”

The military department, in turn, stated that the reports about the attack on the Wagner PMC camps, distributed on behalf of Prigozhin, did not correspond to reality. “The Russian military continues to carry out tasks on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation,” the military department stressed.

In a special issue of Channel One, the video from the rear camp was called staged, pointing to the speed with which Prigozhin first commented on his appearance.

Putin was informed about the situation

The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin knows about what is happening, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. According to him, “all necessary measures are being taken” in connection with the situation.

The FSB opened a criminal case on Article 279 of the Criminal Code of Russia, reported the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC). “We demand an immediate cessation of illegal actions,” the committee said in a statement.

Also, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov reported to Putin about a criminal case on an attempt to organize an armed rebellion, Peskov said. He noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office considers it legal to initiate a case, which was also reported to the president. Reports to the head of state also come from the Ministry of Defense, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard, Peskov added.

General Surovikin, with weapons in his hands, addressed the fighters of PMC “Wagner”

One of the commanders of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Army General Sergei Surovikin, recorded a video in which he called on the Wagnerites to stop and obey the country’s leadership. At that moment, he was holding a firearm on his knee.

The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country. It is impossible to play into the hands of the enemy in this difficult time for the country Sergey Surovikinarmy General

The First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, Army Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev, also addressed the Wagner group. He stated that the actions of PMC fighters supporting Prigozhin are “a stab in the back of the country and the president.” In his opinion, “such a provocation could only be done by the enemies of the country.”

“Imagine how enthusiastically the West will perceive what you are now trying to do,” Alekseev warned.

Security measures have been strengthened in Moscow, the M-4 highway has been blocked in the Rostov region

In Moscow, against the backdrop of the situation around PMC Wagner, they began to strengthen security. All the most important facilities, public authorities and transport infrastructure facilities have been taken under enhanced protection. The OMON and SOBR units of the Russian Guard were raised on alarm, noted TASS.

Military equipment was noticed near the buildings of the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The embankment near the building of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, according to eyewitnesses, is blocked and patrolled.

In addition, traffic was blocked on the M-4 highway in the Rostov region, where, presumably, the rear camp of a private military company is located. At checkpoints at the exit from Rostov-on-Don, vehicles are being turned around, motorists are being sent back to the city. In addition, there is an increase in police posts.

The Ministry of Defense announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took advantage of the situation

The Russian military department said that Kyiv took advantage of Prigozhin’s statements to concentrate a unit of two brigades in the Bakhmut tactical direction.

“Servicemen of the Southern Group of Forces defeat the enemy with air and artillery strikes,” the message says.

Biden was also briefed on the situation in Russia

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Prigozhin situation, National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said. “We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments,” says in a statement by Hodge to CNN.

Under the article “armed rebellion” in Russia, only one person was tried – Colonel of the GRU Kvachkov

Russian officer Vladimir Kvachkov, who served in the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), is the only person tried under Article 279 of the Criminal Code, “Organizing an armed insurrection.”

Prior to this, the jury acquitted him twice in the case of the attempt on Anatoly Chubais, this happened in 2005. Five years later, in December 2010, Kvachkov was detained on suspicion of preparing a rebellion with the use of weapons and attracting citizens to terrorist activities. For this, in 2013, the colonel received 13 years in prison, but later the sentence was reduced.