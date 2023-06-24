The FSB opened a case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed rebellion, he faces up to 20 years

The FSB of Russia opened a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion. The reason was the statements about attacks on the rear camps of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, which were circulated online on behalf of the head of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported.

The NAC stated that these allegations have no basis.

We demand an immediate end to illegal activities National Anti-Terrorism Committeeabout the statements of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Later, the Prosecutor General’s Office clarified that the case was initiated against Prigozhin himself under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. “His actions will be given a proper legal assessment. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years.” says in a departmental announcement.

How it all started

On the evening of June 23, a video was circulated on a number of Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner PMC, made on behalf of several men discussing the shelling of their positions. The report claims that the footage shows the aftermath of a missile attack on the rear camps of the Wagner PMC, which resulted in “many casualties.”

Then voice messages on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin began to circulate in the same channels, who said that the Russian military had carried out the attack on the camps. In the following messages, Prigozhin threatened to use force and destroy anyone who would block the way for PMC fighters, “including any checkpoints, any aircraft.”

The Ministry of Defense called Prigozhin’s statements a fake

Soon the Ministry of Defense officially announced that all the videos and messages distributed on behalf of Prigozhin about the involvement of the military in the attack on the Wagner were untrue. The agency called these publications an informational provocation.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the special military operation,” the Defense Ministry added.

Related materials:

What did the Kremlin say

President Vladimir Putin was informed about all the events around Prigozhin, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Necessary measures are being taken Dmitry Peskovabout the situation with Prigozhin and the Ministry of Defense

Putin personally has not yet spoken about what is happening. As reporter Alexander Sladkov, who attended the president’s meeting with war correspondents, reported earlier, Putin was asked about Prigozhin’s tense relationship with the Defense Ministry, and the head of state said it was “not good, wrong.”