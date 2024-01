The FSB accused a 21-year-old ex-student from Voronezh of smuggling 673 kg of cocaine

An FSB investigator has charged a former medical college student from Voronezh with smuggling 673 kilograms of cocaine. This is reported by TASS.

The girl expressed remorse and began to cooperate with the investigation. The consignment of the seized drug is estimated on the black market at 2.5 billion rubles.