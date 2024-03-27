The FSB detained an accomplice in the attack on Pskov paratroopers in 2000

FSB officers detained an accomplice in the attack on Pskov paratroopers in Chechnya, organized by the gang of Shamil Basayev and Khattab in 2000. The Investigative Committee of Russia reported this to Lenta.ru and provided them with an operational video of the capture of the militant.

The footage shows security forces entering the suspect's house. During the search, his weapon is confiscated. The convoy leads the detainee into the cage.

The man was detained as a result of a joint force operation by the FSB, Center “E” of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District and the Investigative Committee. The suspect is a native of Dagestan, Islam Batsiev. He will be charged with armed rebellion, banditry and assault on the life of a military serviceman. Batsiev was arrested with court approval.

The attack on soldiers of the 6th company of the 104th regiment of the 76th Pskov Airborne Division occurred on February 29, 2000 near the village of Ulus-Kert, Shatoi district of Chechnya. During the clash with Basayev’s militants, 84 paratroopers gave their lives.

Law enforcement authorities established the involvement of 43 gang members in the attack, of which 24 were sentenced to long terms of imprisonment. Five militants are still wanted. Two were eliminated while showing armed resistance. Eight bandits are now on trial.