A member of the British Council demanded information about the Russian Armed Forces from a resident of the Kherson region

A member of the British government organization “British Council” persuaded Sergei Chebukin, a resident of the Kherson region, to transmit the coordinates of the Russian military and equipment. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the FSB Public Relations Center.

Chebukin stated that his friend, who is associated with this organization, wrote to him in the summer of 2023 and offered to send coordinates through a chat bot. They demanded from him information about the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces), but the man realized that they wanted to use him to obtain intelligence information and refused.

Earlier, the FSB reported on the intelligence of the British Council in the interests of Kyiv. The department said that the organization used refugees from Ukraine who moved to the UK to obtain military-political information from them.