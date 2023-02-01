The FSB detained three people who were preparing terrorist attacks on the railway in the Sverdlovsk region

FSB officers detained three suspects of preparing terrorist attacks on a railway in the Sverdlovsk region. About it TASS reported in the center of public relations of the special services.

The detainees, who are Russian citizens, intended to commit acts of sabotage for a reward from Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

During searches at the place of residence of the suspects, the security forces seized a crime weapon, symbols of a Ukrainian nationalist armed formation, as well as diagrams of the location of objects of the Sverdlovsk railway.

Criminal cases were initiated under articles 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist Attack”) and 205.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Assistance to Terrorist Activities”).