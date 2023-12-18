The head of the Samara Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Boyko was detained on suspicion of extortion from colleagues

In Samara, FSB officers, together with colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee, detained the head of the Main Directorate (GU) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Samara Region, Major General Oleg Boyko. This is reported by Baza.

Security forces are currently conducting searches at six addresses. The detainee himself should be delivered to Moscow today.

According to preliminary data, Boyko demanded part of the money from his subordinates, which they illegally received during fire safety inspections. We are talking about tens of millions of rubles, the publication clarifies.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory, Oleg Volynkin, in a corruption case worth three million rubles.