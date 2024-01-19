The FSB detained the deputy head of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region with a bribe of 150 million rubles

FSB officers detained Deputy Minister of Health of the Moscow Region Alexander Zakharov while receiving a bribe of 150 million rubles. A source in law enforcement agencies reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to him, the official was detained on January 16. A criminal case was initiated under the article on receiving a bribe on an especially large scale as part of an organized group.

On website The Tverskoy Court of Moscow has information about Zakharov’s arrest on January 18. His portrait and personal data disappeared from the website of the Moscow Region Ministry of Health.

In the department, he was responsible for major repairs and maintenance of health care buildings. According to official data, Zakharov was dismissed of his own free will on January 16, 2024.

In 2013, Alexander Zakharov was convicted of giving a bribe, but the verdict in this case has now disappeared from the databases.

Lente.ru was unable to obtain official comments from law enforcement agencies.