Baza: FSB detained 3 people in Rostov-on-Don on suspicion of intending to set fire to the military enlistment office

The FSB detained three people in Rostov-on-Don on suspicion of intending to set fire to the military registration and enlistment office. Among them are two minors. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

According to him, on the night of January 3, 21-year-old Akhmed R., as well as 17-year-old student of the college of engineering technologies Ilya K. and 17-year-old student of the Institute of Management, Business and Law Ivan B. were detained.

According to investigators, they agreed to set fire to the building of the military registration and enlistment office with the help of Molotov cocktails. However, they could not realize the idea for reasons beyond their control.

Now all three have been detained, searches have been carried out in their homes.

On December 27, in Podolsk, law enforcement officers detained two pensioners for attempting to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office. Before that, it became known that a Russian who tried to set fire to the military registration and enlistment office in St. Petersburg was arrested for preparing a terrorist attack.