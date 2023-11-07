Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Dagestan Ismailov detained after searches

Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, the head of the Investigation Department (ID), Rufat Ismailov. He was taken out of the territory of the republic and taken to Moscow for questioning by an investigator.

Russian FSB operatives came to Rufat Ismailov on the morning of November 7: they conducted searches at his home and in his office. After investigative actions, the high-ranking police officer was detained. His deputy Dalgat Abdulgapurov was also detained along with him.

Rufat Ismailov Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan

Ismailov and Abdulgapurov are suspected of receiving a particularly large bribe, while the plot of their criminal case has not yet been revealed, and Moscow investigators are investigating it. Both defendants were taken from Dagestan for interrogation to the capital. Meanwhile, it is known that Rufat Ismailov recently returned from Azerbaijan, where he traveled on personal business.

Ismailov is a native of Derbent; he began his career in the internal affairs bodies after graduating from the Nizhny Novgorod Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

The detainee worked for a long time as the deputy head of the city department of internal affairs of Derbent, where he supervised the investigative unit. He has held his current post since December 4, 2019. Ismailov took part in hostilities and was awarded state and departmental awards for conscientious performance of official duties.

Photo: Ramazan Rashidov / TASS

A criminal case has been opened for receiving a particularly large bribe.

The Dagestan department of the FSB confirmed the initiation of a criminal case against the deputy head of the republic’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The basis for starting the investigation was the materials of the special services and the internal security unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan. The investigation into corruption is being conducted by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan was detained after high-profile events in Makhachkala. On October 29, several hundred Dagestanis stormed the local airport after news that a plane from Tel Aviv had landed there. The rioters demanded the expulsion of the Jews who had flown from Israel.

On November 6, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the detention of 201 riot participants for violating public order

Administrative protocols were drawn up for 155 detainees, and another 38 participants in the pogrom were arrested for ten days. The authorities of Dagestan promised to punish all those responsible for the incident.