A resident of Ryazan was detained for attacks on the Dyaghilevo airfield and the railway

Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained an agent of the Ukrainian special services, who is suspected of two high-profile crimes: organizing a drone attack on the Dyagilevo military airfield in Ryazan and blowing up a railway track in the Ryazan region. Lenta.ru found out details about what is known about his case.

An agent of the Ukrainian special services was detained at Vnukovo airport

For the first time, information that a Ukrainian agent involved in two crimes was in the hands of Russian law enforcement agencies appeared the night before. According to the Shot Telegram channel, the suspect was detained at the capital’s Vnukovo airport. How reported at the Public Relations Center (PSC) of the FSB of Russia, the detainee is a 35-year-old resident of Ryazan, who has Russian and Italian citizenship.

The detainee was recruited by an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The detained Ukrainian agent said during interrogations that last February he was recruited by an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine – this happened in Istanbul (Turkey). After this, according to the FSB, the man underwent sabotage training in the city of Jekabpils (Latvia) with the direct participation of the Latvian special services.

Last March, he returned to Ryazan, and then, according to investigators, committed a series of terrorist attacks on military and transport infrastructure facilities in the Ryazan region.

Consequences of the railway explosion in the Ryazan region Photo: RF IC

Ukrainian agent suspected of two terrorist attacks

According to the Russian FSB, a Ukrainian agent may be involved in the bombing of a railway track in the Ryazan region, which took place on November 11. An improvised explosive device (IED) went off on the 190th kilometer of the third main route between the Rybnoye and Checkpoint stations.

As a result, 19 carriages of the train, traveling from the Titan station of the Oktyabrskaya Railway to the Yulyevka station of the Privolzhskaya Railway, left the tracks, and another 15 overturned.

[Преступление было совершено — прим. «Ленты.ру»] in order to cause significant property damage and destabilize the activities of government bodies. From a message from the Central Operations Center of the FSB of Russia

In addition, according to the FSB, on July 20, the suspect, on the instructions of his curator from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, manufactured IEDs with which he equipped four quadcopters and used them to attack the Dyaghilevo military airfield in Ryazan.

Military airfield “Dyaghilevo” in Ryazan Photo: Alex Beltyukov / Wikimedia

The detained agent could face 32 years in prison

The detained agent of the Ukrainian special services became a suspect in a criminal case initiated by the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) under two articles – Part 2 of Article 205 (“Terrorist Act”) and Part 3 of Article 222.1 (“Illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying explosives or explosive devices”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

In total, the detainee could face 32 years in prison. During the investigative actions, components for the manufacture of explosives and explosive devices, as well as communication equipment and electronic storage media were confiscated from him. In them, investigators found photos and video reports of crimes committed.