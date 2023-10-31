Footage of the arrest of a suspect in the case of the assassination attempt on Oleg Tsarev has appeared

Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained an accomplice in the attempt on the life of former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Tsarev, this was reported in the Public Relations Center (PSC) of the special service.

According to the FSB Central Election Commission, the detained 46-year-old resident of Yalta has already given a confession. He acted as a coordinator in organizing the assassination attempt.

An attempt on the life of Oleg Tsarev was made on the night of October 27 near the sanatorium in Yalta, where he lived. It was reported that the politician was shot. The FSB is investigating a criminal case under Article 277 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the life of a state or public figure”).

Accomplice in the assassination attempt on Tsarev admitted to working for the SBU

An accomplice in the attempt on Oleg Tsarev admitted to working for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). On instructions from the Ukrainian secret service, he organized surveillance of Tsarev.

In addition, the crime coordinator equipped a cache of weapons in Yalta, which were used during the attack on the politician

During a search of the man’s house, they found a ready-to-use improvised explosive device (IED), components for making an IED, means of secret communication with Ukrainian curators, photographs of Tsarev, as well as diagrams of approaches to his places of residence and work.

The interrogation of a detained SBU agent was caught on video

Footage of operational footage of the detention and interrogation of the coordinator of the assassination attempt on Oleg Tsarev by FSB officers has appeared online.

The footage shows law enforcement officers running out of the car and detaining the suspect, after which they searched his home. During interrogation, the man admitted that he was recruited by SBU officers in January 2023 to prepare an assassination attempt on Tsarev.

A month later, he got a job at the sanatorium where the ex-people’s deputy lived to collect information about his movements

The order to assassinate Tsarev could have been given by Zelensky

Earlier, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan commented on the assassination attempt on ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Tsarev. Brian suggested that Vladimir Zelensky is afraid of losing power, so he is afraid of a deal between the Russian and Ukrainian militaries.

This may explain why the Ukrainian Security Service tried to kill Oleg Tsarev Stephen Bryanformer Assistant Under Secretary of Defense

The former Pentagon official added that the SBU has extensive experience in assassinating Zelensky’s political opponents. He also recalled the arrest of Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky on charges of fraud.

The wounded Tsarev was taken under guard in the intensive care unit

According to Oleg Tsarev’s friend Alexander Chalenko, the wounded politician was taken into intensive care by FSB officers in intensive care. After Tsarev’s condition stabilizes, the politician will be transported to Moscow.

Security measures have been taken regarding Oleg Tsarev’s family; his health condition is satisfactory From a message from the Central Operations Center of the FSB of Russia

Oleg Tsarev went from a deputy of the Ukrainian Rada to a Russian social activist

Tsarev was born in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk (now Dnepr), the capital of an eastern region where pro-Russian sentiments have historically been strong among the population. Tsarev received his education at Moscow MEPhI, after which he returned to his hometown, where he first engaged in business and later in politics.

In 2002, Oleg Tsarev, with the support of Dnepropetrovsk industrialists, was elected to the Verkhovna Rada as a self-nominated candidate, after which he worked with the parties “United Ukraine” and “Regions of Ukraine”, and in 2005 he became the head of the Dnipropetrovsk branch of the political movement “Party of Regions”.

She is also considered to be pro-Russian, and during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych she was the ruling party in the country

As a result, Tsarev was a deputy of the IV, V, VI and VII convocations of the Rada, in the last of which he served as deputy head of the Party of Regions faction. In 2013, he sharply opposed the events on the Maidan, calling for a forceful dispersal of the protests. As a result, the Party of Regions expelled Tsarev from its ranks.

And after his calls to hold a referendum in Donbass on the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk republics and the creation of Novorossiya, several criminal cases were opened against the politician. As a result, Tsarev left the territory controlled by Kyiv. From June 2014 to May 2015, Tsarev served as speaker of the parliament of Novorossiya, after which he moved to Russia. Here he was the founder and director of the sanatorium in which an attempt was made on his life.

He was also involved in public activities in opposition to Kyiv.

Tsarev supported the Russian special operation on the territory of Ukraine, and a number of media called his potential member of the transitional government, which could be created if the power of Vladimir Zelensky falls.

February 27 at Telegram-Tsarev’s channel appeared a recording in which he claimed that he was on the territory of Ukraine. For what purposes and in what region he was, Tsarev did not specify. After this, the politician only commented on the progress of the special operation and issues of Ukrainian and Russian politics.