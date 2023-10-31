In Kuzbass, the FSB detained a man who joined a Ukrainian hacker unit

In the Kemerovo region, FSB officers detained a local resident who joined a Ukrainian hacker unit and participated in attacks on Russian information resources. This is reported by TASS.

Investigators opened a criminal case against the detainee under Article 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was sent into custody.

According to investigators, the man, through a messenger, joined a Ukrainian cyber unit operating in the interests of the country’s intelligence services. Using malicious software, he disrupted the operation of critical infrastructure facilities in Russia.