On Sakhalin, the FSB detained a cyclist who collaborated with the Ukrainian special services

FSB officers detained a 57-year-old resident of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, who collaborated with the Ukrainian special services, reports TASS.

A criminal case has been initiated against the man under Article 275.1 (“Cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign state, international or foreign organization”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to security officials, he deliberately contacted a representative of the Ukrainian special services to provide assistance.