FSB officers in the Krasnodar Territory detained a local resident who was planning to join a terrorist association and participate in actions against the Russian army when he attempted to leave for the territory of Ukraine. The press service of the regional department reported this on December 29.

“The illegal activities of a resident of the Krasnodar Territory, suspected of preparing to participate in the activities of a terrorist organization, as well as committing high treason in the form of going over to the enemy’s side, were stopped,” the FSB said in a statement.

It was established that the Russian, in order to join the ranks of a Ukrainian paramilitary association banned in Russia, established contact with its representative. The latter was engaged in recruiting and training volunteers to participate in actions against the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation.

A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee under Part 1 of Article 30, Article 275 (“Preparation for high treason”), Part 1 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 205.5 (“Preparation for participation in the activities of a terrorist organization”) of the Criminal Code RF. The investigation into this case continues.

Earlier, on December 26, FSB officers detained a resident of the Moscow region suspected of transferring data on the location of Russian Defense Ministry facilities to a Ukrainian organization. A criminal case has been initiated under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Treason”).

Prior to this, on December 18, employees of the Federal Security Service detained a resident of Crimea in the case of high treason in favor of Ukraine. They noted that, according to investigators, the man, from August to December 2022, photographed and filmed personnel, military equipment and positions of units of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the peninsula.