FSB: near Bryansk, the Ukrainian DRG was liquidated from the employees of the SBU, GUR and MTR

In the Bryansk region, employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian Guard, as a result of a joint special operation, destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG), consisting of military personnel of elite Ukrainian units. This was reported to the secret service.

As a result of the fighting, two DRG fighters were liquidated, five more were taken prisoner. At the same time, two Russian guardsmen were injured – they will be presented for state awards.

Saboteurs entered the Bryansk region

The DRG, consisting of staff members of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as well as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Special Operations Service (SSO) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, infiltrated the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region on August 30. The Russian security forces learned about their arrival in advance, so they began to comb the territory to identify saboteurs.

See also Named the procedure for actions on the Crimean bridge in case of alarm The personnel of the territorial body of the Russian Guard was quickly focused on the search and detention of saboteurs. Five Russian Guardsmen carried out search activities in the forest area of ​​the Navlinsky district, during which a group of seven people was found Valery Gribakinofficial representative of the National Guard

Seven armed men in camouflage were spotted near the settlements of Sosnovskoye and Glinnoye, 50 kilometers from the state border. According to State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein, the group of Russian guards was headed by the head of intelligence of the Bryansk department of the Russian Guard.

Soldier of one of the special forces of Ukraine Photo: Reuters

DRG members detained after surprise attack

The senior group of the National Guard decided to leave two fighters in an ambush, and send three after saboteurs. When the DRG participants stopped for a halt, the Russian Guard fighters suddenly attacked them from three sides.

See also Lukashenka spoke about his unfulfilled dream of becoming a journalist Although the balance of power was one to two not in our favor, the surprise factor worked Alexander KhinshteinState Duma deputy

During the battle, two Russian Guardsmen received light bullet wounds, but managed to destroy two saboteurs who resisted, and capture four more. The seventh member of the DRG was captured by the fighters of the Russian Guard who remained in the ambush. The Rosgvardeytsy held the prisoners for some time, and then handed them over to the arriving FSB and MVD officers.

Among the prisoners are active officers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Valery Gribakinofficial representative of the National Guard

For the courage and heroism shown during the operation, the National Guard will be presented with state awards.

Saboteurs planned high-profile terrorist attacks in Russia

According to the FSB, the DRG members planned high-profile terrorist attacks on Russian military and energy infrastructure facilities. They had a large number of grenades, American machine guns and explosive devices with them.

The FSB showed an arsenal of saboteurs produced by NATO countries.

In addition to a large number of Western-style weapons, the DRG participants carried night vision devices and devices for silent shooting, as well as special technical equipment for reconnaissance and sabotage.