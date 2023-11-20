The FSB detained swindlers for defrauding the children’s ombudsman of Ingushetia out of 200 thousand rubles.

FSB officers identified and detained two men who deceived Ingushetia Children’s Ombudsman Zarema Chakhkieva six months ago, allegedly on behalf of the assistant to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. This is reported by Baza.

According to the publication, in May a woman contacted the republic’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights and introduced herself as Olga Kalugina. She told Chakhkieva that the Deputy Prime Minister was coming to Ingushetia, and the Ombudsman should organize her visit at her own expense. The swindler noted that this issue had been agreed upon with the head of Ingushetia, Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, then the ombudsman calmed down and transferred 200 thousand rubles to the specified account.

Later, Chakhkieva still suspected something was wrong and called Kalimatov, after which she contacted the police. A criminal case was opened for fraud. It involved two men, 25 and 50 years old, detained by the FSB.