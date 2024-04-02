In Nizhny Novgorod, the FSB detained the deputy head of the logistics department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Volga Federal District

In Nizhny Novgorod, FSB officers caught the deputy head of the logistics department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Volga Federal District (VFD) receiving kickbacks. This is reported “News” with reference to the regional department of the department.

The policeman was detained while receiving the money. According to the intelligence services, the reward in the amount of 190 thousand rubles was intended for assistance to the director of the contracting organization with the conclusion of government contracts. A criminal case has been opened. Security forces are identifying accomplices of the suspected rear official.

The investigation believes that the officer received kickbacks from 2019 to 2023, providing companies with patronage and providing them with contracts for the maintenance and repair of watercraft on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes Telegram-Mash channel. Moreover, the contractors did not have permits for such work, nevertheless, the rear staff paid for their services from the budget.

He is currently in custody. Investigators are conducting searches and interrogations.

On March 27, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the deputy head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia, Elena Yagodkina, on charges of abuse of office. Her office was searched.